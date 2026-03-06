Jharkhand school headmaster suspended after ‘obscene’ dance video with minors at farewell

The district administration in Jharkhand’s Garhwa has suspended the headmaster of a government school and initiated the process to suspend two para teachers after a video on social media showed them dancing to allegedly obscene songs with girl students during a Class 8 farewell function, officials said.

The incident took place at a school in Meral block of the district. According to officials, the video, recorded during a programme organised at the school premise shows some teachers dancing with girl students to allegedly vulgar songs. The clip was later circulated widely on social media, drawing criticism from local residents and parents.

After the video came to light, District Education Officer (DEO) Kaiser Raza ordered an inquiry into the incident. Following the preliminary investigation, the department found prima facie evidence of misconduct and suspended the school’s headmaster with immediate effect.

Two other para teachers who were also stated to be involved are facing disciplinary action, officials said.

In the video, the headmaster was seen making videos of the minors and dancing on songs with vulgar lyrics in the DJ music while the two teachers were seen making videos of the children, and the headmaster lifting them on his lap.

Raza said such conduct within school premises is against the dignity of educational institutions and violates expected standards of behaviour for teachers.

“The video reached us through social media and complaints from the public. The behaviour seen in the video is inappropriate and against the discipline and values that schools are expected to uphold,” he said, adding that a detailed departmental inquiry is underway and further action will be taken according to the rules.

“The video is from the farewell event of Class 8 students on March 2. The teachers and principal were seen dancing on vulgar songs along with the minors, which is definitely wrong. It was clearly a case of obscenity and vulgarity. Lifting children in their hands, that clearly crosses the line,” Raza added.

The incident has raised concerns among parents and local residents about discipline and conduct in schools. Several residents said schools are meant to be spaces where children receive education and values, and such behaviour by teachers is unacceptable.

The education department said strict monitoring would be ensured to prevent similar incidents in the future. “The new person has been given the charge and the office has been fixed there,” he said.