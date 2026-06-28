100 schoolgirls fall ill after ‘drinking water stored in plastic tank’; teacher, warden suspended

Incident takes place in Jharkhand residential school, where students complained of stomach ache, vomiting, dizziness and weakness

Written by: Shubham Tigga
2 min readRanchiJun 28, 2026 01:47 PM IST
Officials visiting the hospital where the girls were takenOfficials visiting the hospital where the girls were taken
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More than 100 girls studying at the Residential Girls’ School in Kharaundhi block of Jharkhand’s Garhwa district fell ill after allegedly drinking water from the overhead storage tank, leading to the suspension of the warden, a teacher and a cook.

The incident occurred on Friday at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), which has 300 girls. According to the district administration, around 100 students were affected and rushed to hospital. The DC said six girls remained under observation on Saturday and were in stable condition, while the others had been discharged.

Kharaundhi Block Pramukh Abha Rani, who visited the school and hospital, alleged that students had repeatedly complained about poor food and inadequate water facilities. “As a result, many girls were forced to drink hot water stored in the overhead plastic tank during the day’s intense heat,” she said.

Soon, students began complaining of stomach ache, vomiting, dizziness and weakness.

A district-level inquiry found prima facie negligence on the part of the school management. “We have directed that the warden, a full-time teacher and a cook be relieved from their duties,” Garhwa Deputy Commissioner Pashupati Nath Mishra told The Indian Express.

Kharaundhi Block Pramukh Abha Rani further alleged that the school premises and kitchen were unhygienic, and meals were not being served according to the prescribed menu. She also claimed that due to the Muharram festival, there was no power supply throughout the day and students could not get water to drink. “The hostel had an RO system, it was installed in the warden’s room and students were allegedly not allowed to use it,” she said.

The DC also issued a show-cause notice to the Block Education Officer (BEO) and ordered the officer’s salary withheld until further orders, asking how routine inspections had failed to detect deficiencies at the residential school. The official added: “We have sent both food and water samples for testing”.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

 

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