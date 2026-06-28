100 schoolgirls fall ill after ‘drinking water stored in plastic tank’; teacher, warden suspended

More than 100 girls studying at the Residential Girls’ School in Kharaundhi block of Jharkhand’s Garhwa district fell ill after allegedly drinking water from the overhead storage tank, leading to the suspension of the warden, a teacher and a cook.

The incident occurred on Friday at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), which has 300 girls. According to the district administration, around 100 students were affected and rushed to hospital. The DC said six girls remained under observation on Saturday and were in stable condition, while the others had been discharged.

Kharaundhi Block Pramukh Abha Rani, who visited the school and hospital, alleged that students had repeatedly complained about poor food and inadequate water facilities. “As a result, many girls were forced to drink hot water stored in the overhead plastic tank during the day’s intense heat,” she said.