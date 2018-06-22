Jharkhand gangrape: NCW forms committee to probe case, seeks report from police

An FIR has been registered and three teams have been formed to further investigate the matter, police said An FIR has been registered and three teams have been formed to further investigate the matter, police said

A day after the alleged gangrape of five women in Jharkhand was reported, the National Commission for Women on Friday constituted a three-member inquiry team to probe the case. The commission also wrote to the state DGP asking him to inform the NCW about the actions taken in the case.

According to the initial investigation, five women working with an NGO were allegedly gangraped by at least six men in Jharkhand’s Khunti district. The incident occurred in Kochang village where Patthalgadi (a traditional practice among tribals in which they put up stone slabs with names of their ancestors) had been performed and the police suspect Patthalgadi supporters to be involved in the case.

The police have identified the culprits and eight people were detained in this connection, SP Ashwini Kumar Sinha told PTI. An FIR has been registered and three teams have been formed to further investigate the matter, he added.

According to police, the five women had gone to the village to stage a street play against human trafficking. Some men, police said, objected to their performance and allegedly raped them following an argument. “We have spoken to the victims. They have told us that the accused asked questions like why they had not come when they (patthalgadi supporters) staged a programme. They also questioned their presence as it was related to the government’s initiatives. The men then allegedly assaulted them sexually,” Sinha added.

Off late, the supporters of Patthalgadi in Khunti keep a close watch and do not allow government servants to enter villages without permission.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App