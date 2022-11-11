scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Jharkhand forms task force to study impact of climate commitments

At the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year, India had committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 and set a target of building the capacity to generate 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

The Jharkhand government has formed a task force to study the impact on the state of commitments made by India at last year’s global climate summit.

At the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year, India had committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 and set a target of building the capacity to generate 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy.

Officials said the task force, comprising officials from 13 different departments, has been formed to assess the magnitude and nature of the effects of the “accelerated phase-out of coal mines and coal-based industries” on Jharkhand’s economy as well as on the communities that are directly or indirectly dependent on these industries.

The task force is expected to deliver an interim report within 12 months.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extradition Treaty’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extradition Treaty’ or ...
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front

“With the state endowed with rich coal resources, and a large number of coal-based industries located in the state, it is necessary to study the impact of such commitments on the state and its people and to prepare for a transition towards a green and sustainable model of development. To this effect, a task force is hereby constituted to study the effects of transition from a fossil fuel-based energy eco-system on the communities and workers, particularly those impacted by planned/unplanned closure of mines, among others,” Jharkhand’s Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department said in a notification issued on November 4.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-11-2022 at 02:47:46 am
Next Story

Kolkata protest sparks cop vs protester row: Who bit whom?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement