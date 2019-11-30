Jharkhand voting LIVE UPDATES: In phase one, voting underway on 13 seats; 189 candidates in fray

Jharkhand voting LIVE news updates: Polling is underway in the first of the five-phase Assembly elections in Jharkhand. A total of 37,83,055 voters, including 18,01,356 women, and five third gender voters will decide the fate of 189 candidates in 13 constituencies spread over six districts. The constituencies are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.

After the loss of the big state of Maharashtra, this is going to be a test for the ruling BJP whose Chief Minister Raghubar Das faces anti-incumbency, rural distress, resentment over lack of jobs, and even a divide within over the choice of poll candidates.

In the first phase, the BJP is contesting 12 seats, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. The opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD is contesting four, six and three constituencies, respectively. The second phase of voting will be held on December 6, third phase on December 12, fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20. The results will be declared on December 23.