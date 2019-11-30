Jharkhand voting LIVE UPDATES: In phase one, voting underway on 13 seats; 189 candidates in frayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jharkhand-first-phase-elections-live-updates-polling-voting-13-seats-bjp-congress-rjd-jmm-6143527/
Jharkhand voting LIVE UPDATES: In phase one, voting underway on 13 seats; 189 candidates in fray
Jharkhand voting LIVE news updates: The constituencies going to polls today are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.
Jharkhand voting LIVE news updates: Polling is underway in the first of the five-phase Assembly elections in Jharkhand. A total of 37,83,055 voters, including 18,01,356 women, and five third gender voters will decide the fate of 189 candidates in 13 constituencies spread over six districts. The constituencies are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.
After the loss of the big state of Maharashtra, this is going to be a test for the ruling BJP whose Chief Minister Raghubar Das faces anti-incumbency, rural distress, resentment over lack of jobs, and even a divide within over the choice of poll candidates.
In the first phase, the BJP is contesting 12 seats, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. The opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD is contesting four, six and three constituencies, respectively. The second phase of voting will be held on December 6, third phase on December 12, fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20. The results will be declared on December 23.
Security crackdown, road construction pace high on BJP’s campaign list of achievements
The security crackdown and road construction pace are high on the BJP’s campaign list of achievements. According to the government, the length of National Highways was 2,402 km in 2014 and that increased to 7,791 km in 2018. In the last four-and-half years, 5,575 km of road-widening and strengthening works were undertaken. And this finds resonance in the BJP support base in the areas of Manika, Latehar, Daltonganj, Garhwa, Panki, Chatra, Bishrampur, Chattarpur and Bishunpur.
Nineteen of Jharkhand’s 24 districts are affected by Left Wing Extremism
Nineteen of Jharkhand’s 24 districts are affected by Left Wing Extremism — one reason why the election process has been staggered across five phases. In their election speeches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have highlighted the need to stamp out Naxalism in the state.
How many voters are voting today?
In the first phase, a total of 37,83,055 voters, including 18,01,356 women, will decide the fate of 189 candidates in 13 constituencies spread over six districts.
Jharkhand voting underway, test for BJP after Maharashtra
Polling personnel were being airlifted to remote locations Friday as Jharkhand braced for the first of the five-phase Assembly elections starting Saturday. Coming as it does after the loss of the big state of Maharashtra, this is going to be a test for the ruling BJP whose Chief Minister Raghubar Das faces anti-incumbency, rural distress, resentment over lack of jobs, even a divide within over the choice of poll candidates. Read More
Jharkhand voting LIVE: Outside visuals from a polling booth in Lohardaga
Outside visuals from a polling booth in Lohardaga, ahead of the voting for Assembly elections. Voting on 13 constituencies in the state for the first phase of elections will be held today.
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das appeals to people to vote in large numbers
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has appealed to people to participate in large numbers. "Today is the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls. I appeal to all to vote in large numbers. Your one vote is important for the development of the state."
Welcome to our Jharkhand voting Live blog
Welcome to our Jharkhand voting Live blog. Polling is underway in the first of the five-phase Assembly elections in Jharkhand on 13 seats including Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur. Follow to get all the latest updates here!
The BJP, as in other states, is counting on the image of the Prime Minister, the state’s “double-engine growth” claim, its “stable government” electoral plank, rapid construction of roads in the interiors, and the crackdown on Naxals to help it retain power.
Voting underway at polling booth number 472 in Chatra. Voting on 13 constituencies in the state for the first phase of elections is underway.
