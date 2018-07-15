Jharkhand: Family of six found dead, police suspect suicide pact

Six members of a family, including two children, were found dead at an apartment in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district on Sunday. The police said, prima facie, it appears the children were killed by the elders before taking their own lives.

According to police, Naresh Maheshwari, a resident of CDM Apartment apartment near Khajanchi Talab area in Hazaribagh Sadar, jumped to death from his third floor flat. When the police entered his flat, they found five more bodies. The deceased were identified as Naresh’s father Mahavir Maheshwari, 70, his mother Kiran Devi (65), his wife Preeti Maheshwari (40) and his two children, Aman (8) and Anvi (6).

“Bodies of Mahavir, who hanged himself, and his grandson, Aman, were found in the same room. Aman’s throat had been slit with a sharp-edged weapon. Anvi’s body was found on a sofa, where she was strangled. Preeti’s body was also found hanging, while her mother-in-law, Kiran, too died of hanging, but her body was found lying on the bed. It appears that after Kiran’s body was brought down after she died and then Preeti hanged herself,” said a police officer.

A purported suicide note recovered from their apartment indicated the family was going through financial difficulties after their dry fruits business wound up. They were also under pressure to repay a debt running into several lakhs, police said.

DSP (Headquarters) Chand Kumar Vats said: “It has been found that the girl was administered ether. It is possible that she was first made unconscious and then strangled. Naresh was the last one to end his life, by jumping from the third floor. A brown envelope was also recovered from the spot. It talked about closed shop, huge debt, tension and such things leading to death. It has also been written that since Aman could not be hanged, his throat had to be slit. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of a suicide pact. However, a detailed probe is on. We are sending bodies for post-mortem.”

Naresh, who used to run a dry fruits business, was apparently distressed about the closure of his shop and owed a debt running into several lakhs. From the suicide note, it appeared that he was under pressure to return the debt amount, the police said.

