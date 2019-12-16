Jharkhand elections, Phase IV: Bloody family feud backdrop in coal town’s key poll contest

EVMs being carried on the eve of the fourth phase of the Assembly elections in Dhanbad on Sunday. (PTI) EVMs being carried on the eve of the fourth phase of the Assembly elections in Dhanbad on Sunday. (PTI)

The residence of late JD(U) leader Raju Yadav in Jamadoba is buzzing with activity as the election inches closer. The sprawling house has two election offices — one of Raju’s brother and JVM candidate Yogendra Yadav and the other of Raju’s son and AJSU candidate Awdesh Kumar Yadav.

But the uncle-nephew contest appears to be little more than an interesting subplot in the poll battle in the Jharia Assembly segment near Dhanbad, a BJP stronghold. The key contest in the seat, which has a legacy of a bloody family feud, is between sisters-in-law Ragini Singh of the BJP and Purnima Neeraj Singh of the Congress. Ragini’s husband and sitting MLA Sanjeev Singh is in jail in connection with the 2017 murder of Neeraj Singh, who was the deputy mayor of Dhanbad. In the 2014 state polls, Sanjeev defeated cousin Niraj.

The fight between members of the dusty coal town’s most powerful and feared family is the talk of the town. Local residents say it is a fight between Singh Mansion and Raghukul and that it is not politics but a prestige battle. Singh Mansion is the residence of Ragini and Purnima lives in the neighbouring mansion Raghukul. Both belong to the family of late Suryadeo Singh, a former MLA and the once indisputable fount of power in the coal town.

Singh’s early political life, stuff of local folklore, inspired the Bollywood movie Gangs of Wasseypur.

Awdesh’s mother Abbo Devi, who was a minister in the Lalu Prasad Yadav government in undivided Bihar, calls the family a “mafia” and alleges its members are linked to several high-profile political murders, including that of her husband.

At the BJP office in Jharia’s main market, Indrajeet Singh, who has links with the family, boasts that at least 100 local disputes are “solved” every day “at this table”. Agrees Ragini’s cousin Santosh, sitting next to him. The power of the table is a metaphor for the clout of the Singh Mansion. “The people of Jharia love and trust the family,” Singh says. At the BJP office, party workers enthusiastically show video clips of controversial remarks by Purnima’s brother-in-law and incumbent deputy mayor Ekalavya Singh to argue that he was a “ruffian”.

While Purnima calls the Singh mansion family the local mafia, the BJP hurls the same charge at the Raghukul family.

Local residents complain that in the fight of family prestige and charges and counter-charges, key issues like displacement of people due to a coal fire raging for the last 100 years and shortage of clean drinking water get sidetracked.

“There is no clean water here and no jobs. People who work with Bharat Coking Coal Limited have been shifted out for safety, others have not,” says Subhash Yadav. “In the collieries, local residents extract coal illegally and that is their way to survive in this town. Apart from that, there is no employment as such,” he added.

While the BJP says relocation of families from fire-ravaged areas is in full swing, Purnima disagrees.

“People of Jharia and Dhanbad love my husband. And also the fact that the incumbent BJP people have not done anything. People are agitated and are protesting everywhere. The work of my husband lives in the heart of the people…That gives me a little hope,” she says. Purnima alleges that the MLA fund is not spent year after year and argues that it could have been used to provide clean drinking water.

Back to the uncle-nephew battle. Both Awdesh’s mother Abbo Devi and Yogendra say Jharkhand is going to support regional parties this time as the BJP and Congress “have not done justice” to the state.

Yogendra was in the RJD but switched over to the JVM after the Jharia seat went to the Congress as part of the arrangement between JMM, Congress and the RJD. He and Devi talk about issues related to displacement, clean water and bad roads. Ask about the fight in the family, both of them make light of it. Both of them say everyone is free to contest polls in a democracy.

Both Yogendra and Abbo talk about the Suryadeo Singh family rule in Jharia and blame them for all the ills. When pointed out that members of the Raju Yadav family are also contesting, Yogendra says “chulha alag alag hain ji.”

Jharia is among 15 seats that go to polls in the fourth phase of Assembly election on Monday. The results will be declared on December 23.

—Inputs from Abhishek Angad

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App