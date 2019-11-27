Jharkhand elections: JMM releases poll manifesto, announces slew of sops

With the Assembly elections in Jharkhand set to start on November 30, the JMM released its poll manifesto, laying emphasis on reservation, education, land rights and MSP for agricultural produce.

Advertising

The party promised free education to girls irrespective caste, creed or religion.

The party also promised Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 to unemployed graduates and post-graduates.

The party pledged to provide 67 per cent reservation to STs, OBCs and SCs in government jobs, and said 75 per cent jobs in the private sector would be reserved for locals.

Advertising

The party also promised the introduction of “Bhoomi Adhikar Kanoon” (Right to Land Act), and said if it were to form the government, it would not acquire agricultural land for private firms.

For farmers, a kisan bank would be set up, and MSP for agriculture produce and fruits would be earmarked, the manifesto said, adding that the MSP for paddy would be between Rs 2,300 and Rs 2,700.