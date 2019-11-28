Jharkhand elections: In BJP manifesto, job for each BPL family, cellphone for farmers

Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday released the party’s manifesto for Jharkhand polls, promising a job for at least one member of each BPL family if re-elected in the state.

A loan of up to Rs 3 lakh with easy repayment options and a mobile phone to each farmer, along with a promise to make Jharkhand “Naxalism-free” and implementation of the NRC, were among the other major promises made.

The manifesto promises Rs 5,000 to a number of farmers every year under the Mukhya Mantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana, and to send 5,000 farmers abroad to learn about modern farming technologies.

On security, the party has promised the implementation of NRC, stating that “Jharkhand has seen infiltration of a large number Bangladeshis which has affected the many districts of east Jharkhand”.

It further states, “We will make Jharkhand a Naxal-free state and will leverage technology to stop financial assistance to all (Maoists).” Regarding healthcare, the manifesto promises to increase the Ayushman Bharat Yojana cover and to make generic medicines available at government hospitals.

Will set up panels to probe scams: JVM (P)

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) on Wednesday said it would set up a commission to probe alleged scams if it came to power. Releasing the party manifesto, JVM(P) president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi said a special law would be enacted to seize assets hoarded through corrupt means. —PTI