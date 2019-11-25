Jharkhand elections: Befitting reply will be given to Maoists, says Rajnath Singh

Addressing a rally in Palamu district ahead of Assembly elections in Jharkhand, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday condemned recent incidents of Maoist violence in the state and warned that the armed rebels shall be given a “befitting reply”.

Rajnath also made a strong pitch for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying that “no power in the world can stop that from happening” as the “path for construction of the temple has been cleared by the Supreme Court”.

“I got to know of a couple of incidents reported from Jharkhand. You should be rest assured that the BJP governments at the Centre and state will not allow anybody to use guns. A befitting reply will be given to them (Maoists),” he said.

Six people, including one policeman and three homeguards, were killed in Latehar and Palamu districts in separate incidents on Friday and Saturday.

Talking about the abrogation of Article 370, the BJP leader said, “In 1952, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee (founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh) had said that there cannot be two Constitutions, two PMs and two flags in one country. We have fulfilled his dream and lived up to the promise made in our poll manifesto.” Rajnath said the Congress’s attempts to malign the central government with corruption allegations failed to bear any fruit. “The allegations of corruption in Rafale deal were aimed at maligning the government’s image. The Congress tried hard… but its efforts were futile. I visited France to receive the fighter jet and also flew a sortie,” he said.

He said the country had sent out a clear message that it would not cower in the face of terrorism. “Rafale fighter jets are coming to India… We can target terror camps across the border. That is the power India has achieved under the Narendra Modi government,” the BJP leader said.