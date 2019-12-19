Jharkhand elections: At border town Pakur, citizenship law and NRC key election issues

The constituency, which has an electorate of about 2.5 lakh, has traditionally been a Congress stronghold. It is among 16 seats that go to polls on December 20. The constituency, which has an electorate of about 2.5 lakh, has traditionally been a Congress stronghold. It is among 16 seats that go to polls on December 20.

Ahead of the last phase of Assembly polls in Jharkhand, the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) have emerged as key issues.

At Pakur, a Muslim-dominated seat in Santhal Pargana that borders West Bengal, residents say the new citizenship law may play a crucial role in this election. The constituency, which has an electorate of about 2.5 lakh, has traditionally been a Congress stronghold. It is among 16 seats that go to polls on December 20.

The Congress has fielded three-time MLA Alamgir Alam. Up against him is Aqil Akhtar, who left JMM and joined AJSU after the Cong-JMM-RJD alliance agreed on a Congress candidate in Pakur.

In the last elections, Alam defeated Akhtar by a margin of 18,000 votes. Local residents predict a close fight this time.

Speaking at a gathering in Lakhanpur village, Alam says, “…Who should we vote so that we remain secure, who should we vote for development”.

He says that the government plans to bring NRC and adds that “political leaders have claimed that in Pakur”, a lot of people are from “Bangladesh”.

He appeals to them to “unite”. “Please vote together against this government…we have seen what has happened to Rohingya,” he adds.

In its manifesto released in November, the state BJP stated, “Jharkhand has seen the infiltration of a large number Bangladeshis which has affected many districts of east Jharkhand.”

Kabiruddin Ansari, a farmer at a village about 10 km from Pakur, says, “Nothing is hidden these days, there is smartphone, TV, internet. We are seeing what is happening in various parts of the country over NRC. We heard what happened in Assam. My families moved to Pakur from various parts of country and settled here. The NRC has raised doubts in my mind,” he says.

A tea-shop owner says, “Aqil Akhtar is a good choice over Alam, but since AJSU is seen to be siding with the BJP, there are sentiments against him.”

At a poll meeting at Dariyapur village in Barharwa, Akhtar says, “NRC will not be of a problem in my constituency… The Congress is trying to mislead people just to get votes…They are trying to make you fearful of AJSU and make you believe that if you vote for us, we will side with the BJP and implement NRC.”

BJP candidate Beni Prasad Gupta says the NRC is not a campaign issue for them. “We don’t bring NRC issue in the campaign. Our campaign is on development and welfare,” he says.

