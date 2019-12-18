Why don’t Congress, its cronies announce Indian citizenship for all Pakistanis: PM Modi

On Tuesday, Modi also challenged the Congress and its allies to announce, if they had the courage, to bring back Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir and the criminalisation of instant triple talaq.(File) On Tuesday, Modi also challenged the Congress and its allies to announce, if they had the courage, to bring back Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir and the criminalisation of instant triple talaq.(File)

Winding up BJP’s campaign for Assembly polls in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday accused the Congress and its allies again of spreading lies over the new citizenship law, and dared them to publicly declare they would give Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis.

Addressing his last rally in the state, Modi said, “Main aaj Congress aur unke jitne chele chapaate hain, jitne unke saathi dal hain, unko aaj khule aam chunauti deta hoon, agar unmay himmat hai, khul kar ke ghoshna karein ki woh Pakistan kay har naagrik ko Bharat ki naagrikta dene ke liye taiyyar hain. Keh dein zara, desh unka hisaab chukta kar dega.”

(Friends, I dare the Congress and its allies to accord Indian citizenship to all Pakistani citizens. Let them announce it publicly… The country will settle its score with them.)

The campaign for the fifth and final phase of Assembly elections in Jharkhand, currently ruled by a BJP-led alliance, ends Wednesday, with voting for the 16 seats in this phase on December 20. The results for all 81 seats are scheduled to be declared on December 23.

Two days ago in Dumka too, Modi had accused the Congress and its allies for raising a storm and fuelling unrest over the new citizenship law. He had said those “spreading the fire” could be “identified by their clothes”. “Jo aag laga rahe hain, TV pe unke jo drishya aa rahe hain, yeh aag lagaane vaale kaun hain, woh unke kapdon se hi pata chal jaata hai,” he said.

(The Congress and its allies are making a noise, creating a storm. And if that doesn’t work, they are spreading a fire. From the visuals on TV, those setting the fire can be identified by their clothes.)

On Tuesday, Modi also challenged the Congress and its allies to announce, if they had the courage, to bring back Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir and the criminalisation of instant triple talaq. “Congress is chunauti ko sweekar karein, khul kar kay ailaan karein warna desh se jooth bolna, desh mein bhram failana, doosron ko apni dhaal bana kar yeh gorilla rajneeti band kare,” he said.

(Let Congress accept this challenge and announce it publicly. Else, they should avoid misleading people and spreading lies, and stop its guerilla politics by firing from others’ shoulders.)

The Prime Minister assured that not a single Indian, be it Muslim or Hindu, Parsi or Christian, would be affected by the new citizenship law. “It does not take away the right of any Indian, or hurt anyone. Still, Congress and its allies, are fuelling fears among Muslims,” he said. A day earlier, he tweeted, “I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry… This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no place to go except India.”

Modi also appealed to protesting college and university students to bring forth issues for discussion with the government in a “democratic manner”. “Lekin aapko yeh samajhna hoga ki kahin kuch dal, kathit urban naxals, kayi apne aap ko buddhi jiwi kahne wale log, aapke kandhe par bandook chala kar aapna raajnitik ullu to seedha nahi kare rahe hain? Aapki barbaadi karne kay peeche kahin inka shadyantra toh nahi hai. Yaad rakhiyega, aur yeh desh 20 saal se dekh raha hai, unhe sirf aur sirf Modi se nafrat hai.”

(But you need to understand whether some groups, so-called urban Naxals, people who claim to be intellectuals, are using you for their own politics, whether they are conspiring as they play with your lives. Do remember, for the last 20 years, they have just been hating Modi.)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App