Jharkhand elecions: EC calls for reports over Hemant’s ‘rape’ comments

Soren made the remark at an election rally in Jharkhand's Pakur.

The Election Commission on Thursday sought reports from local authorities in Pakur and Sahibganj on a complaint filed by the ruling BJP against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president Hemant Soren regarding a speech he made on Wednesday, in which he said those wearing saffron clothes were “robbing the honour of women”.

“We have asked the DCs of Pakur and Sahibganj to send reports and a CD (of the speech),” Jharkhand’s CEO, Vinay Kumar Choubey, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Speaking at public meeting in Bararwaha block of Sahibganj district, Soren had asked people to use their democratic rights and give a befitting reply to the state’s “dishonest government”.

He mentioned that he had got to know that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had been campaigning in the region. He then went on to claim that those wearing “saffron clothes” were “robbing the honour of women”.

“… Aaj aap dekhiye ki UP mein balatkariyon ko aspatal mein aaram farmaya jaa raha hai aur piditon ko jail mein thoos diya jaa raha hai… (Today, you see that in UP, rapists are relaxing in a hospital while the victim is in jail,)” he added.

Reacting to Soren’s speech, the BJP had filed a complaint with the EC the same day. In the complaint, the party said Soren has “hurt Hindu sentiments” in Jharkhand and in India.

Meanwhile, Soren too lodged a complaint with the EC against Chief Minister Raghubar Das for allegedly abusing him in a speech on Wednesday. Das, while referring to Hemant and his father, former chief minister Shibu Soren, abused in his speech, but apologised immediately.

The last phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls will be held on Friday.

