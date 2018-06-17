Jharkhand earmarks Rs 300 crore for six aspirational districts

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza.

Jharkhand government has earmarked Rs 300 crore every year for six “aspirational districts” for the next three years to end regional imbalance, according to Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

Nineteen Jharkhand districts that fall under Transformation of Aspirational Districts (TAD) of the NITI Aayog are among the 115 Indian districts that face challenges in development parameters such as health, nutrition, education, financial inclusion, among others. “To end regional imbalance, six aspirational tribal populated districts will get Rs 50 crore each, a total Rs 300 crore, as assistance from 2018/19, the chief minister said while addressing the Niti Ayogs meeting in New Delhi on Sunday.

An official said that the six aspirational districts are among the 19 Jharkhand districts that fall under TAD of the NITI Aayog. Das expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talking to the deputy commissioners of the aspirational districts in the state recently which boosted the morale for development, an official release said quoting him. The state, Das said, is also making efforts to double the income of farmers.

He said that Jharkhand had introduced Mrida (soil) Health Card Scheme in 2015 and so far 3.7 lakh soil samples were tested while 9.22 lakh Mrida Health Cards were distributed. The goal under the scheme was to benefit 25 lakh farmers in 2018/19, the chief minister said. Das said that there are 950 grameen haats, which are being developed. Apart from this, he said approximately 1.3 lakh Sakhi Mandals have been constituted.

To ensure participation and execution of works in villages, a total 15,327 Adivasi Vikas Samiti and 10,212 Gram Vikas Samiti were set up. These samitis could approve schemes worth up to five lakh rupees, the chief minister said. Das said the state welcomed the National Health Security Scheme which would cover 25 lakh families of Jharkhand.

With its own resources, the state government would bring an additional 30 lakh families under the health insurance, giving Rs 5 lakh benefit to the beneficiaries, Das said.

A total 711 health centres, 33 primary health centres and 32 urban health centres would be upgraded as wellness centres this year under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, he said, adding by 2022, all health centres/sub-health centres would be upgraded into wellness centres.

