Jharkhand: 11 sentenced to life imprisonment for rape

According to the FIR lodged, the convicts had first demanded money and a mobile phone from the woman as penalty because her friend was a non-tribal, and then all of them raped her on September 6, 2017.

The girl and her male friend were returning after taking a stroll when they encountered the men.(Representative Image)

A local court Monday sentenced 11 persons to life imprisonment for raping a 19-year-old woman in Dumka district of Jharkhand in 2017.

District and Sessions Judge (II) Pawan Kumar, who had convicted them on June 7, also imposed varying fine totalling Rs 2.97 lakh on them, additional public prosecutor Surendra Prasad Sinha said.

The girl and her male friend were returning after taking a stroll when they encountered the men.

