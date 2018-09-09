Follow Us:
Sunday, September 09, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • Jharkhand: Driver lynched by mob after truck crushes child to death

Jharkhand: Driver lynched by mob after truck crushes child to death

Shikaripara police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Thakur said the mob caught the driver, Mohan Rai, and thrashed him to death following the accident.

By: PTI | Dumka | Published: September 9, 2018 10:39:53 pm
Alwar lynching: Man beaten to death on suspicion of smuggling cows The child was crushed under the wheels of the truck at Simanijore village near National Highway-114A. (File)

A truck driver was on Sunday lynched by a mob in Jharkhand’s Dumka district after his vehicle ran over and killed a two-year-old child, police said. The child was crushed under the wheels of the truck at Simanijore village near National Highway-114A in the district around 3 pm, they said.

The incident happened near the boy’s house in the village when he was walking on the road with his sister, police said. Shikaripara police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Thakur said the mob caught the driver, Mohan Rai, and thrashed him to death following the accident.

The driver was a resident of Motihari district in Bihar, he said. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pujya Prakash said the situation in the village is peaceful and police patrolling has been increased.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement