scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

Jharkhand: Two doctors among five killed in Dhanbad nursing home fire

The deceased include the medical establishment's owner Dr Vikas Hazra, his wife Dr Prema Hazra, the owner's nephew Sohan Khamari and domestic help Tara Devi.

A fire broke out at the store room of the nursing home-cum-private house in Bank More area of Dhanbad, around 170 km from Ranchi, around 2 am, he said.

At least five people, including two doctors, were killed in a fire in a private nursing home in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad on Saturday, an official said.

The deceased include the medical establishment’s owner Dr Vikas Hazra, his wife Dr Prema Hazra, the owner’s nephew Sohan Khamari and domestic help Tara Devi.

A fire broke out at the store room of the nursing home-cum-private house in Bank More area of Dhanbad, around 170 km from Ranchi, around 2 am, he said.

Dhanbad Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prem Kumar Tiwary told PTI, “At least five people, including the owner and his wife, died due to suffocation following a fire in the store room. One person is also injured.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Ramcharitmanas of Tulsidas, and criticism of the holy book
Ramcharitmanas of Tulsidas, and criticism of the holy book

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway.” Four deceased have been identified, while the fifth person is yet to be identified, he added.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 09:53 IST
Next Story

Two days after CPI(M) drops MLA Mabashwar Ali from candidate list, he joins BJP with ex-MLA Subal Bhowmik

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close