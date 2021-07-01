Jharkhand DGP suggests police stations have ‘equipment bank’ for donation of gadgets

The DGP further said these were mere suggestions and "not an order".

In a bid to bridge the digital divide, the Jharkhand Police Chief has suggested starting an ‘equipment bank’ in all police stations where people could donate their unused gadgets for students in need.

In a letter sent to police officers on Wednesday, Jharkhand DGP Neeraj Kumar has written that due to Covid-19 many important services, including education, are being delivered online. “However, there is an inequality among students to avail of these services… Inequalities give rise to crime and terrorism and, therefore, to bridge the digital inequality, attempts should be made by community policing,” the DGP said.

“All police stations will start an Equipment Bank where people can donate their old smartphones and laptops. A diary entry should be done against each submitted device and an attested copy should be given to the donor as a proof that in case of misuse the donor will not be held responsible.”

He suggested that all devices should be donated to the poor and meritorious students as per the request by the head of the institution concerned. Also, he wrote that the students too need to give an undertaking that in case of misuse, they will be held responsible.

The DGP further said these were mere suggestions and “not an order”.