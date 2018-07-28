Jharkhand: Days after ‘starvation’ death, govt acts against officers for lapses

Raghubar Das, Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Express photo by Subham Dutta. Raghubar Das, Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Express photo by Subham Dutta.

Following the death of a 35-year-old man from Birhor community, a primitive tribal group (PTG), in Mandu block of Ramgarh district, the state Food and Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Ministry has suspended and showcaused officers for ‘lapses’ in connection with the death.

Rajendra Birhor, a resident of Chainpur village in Mandu block, died on July 24, district officials said. It was initially alleged that he died of starvation. Later, officials conceded that while starvation may not have been the immediate reason, the fact that Birhor was not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and no post-mortem was conducted following his death could not be overlooked.

After Birhor’s death, the Circle Officer gave some initial financial relief to the family. However, post-mortem was not carried out.

After the matter came to light, State Food Minister Saryu Roy on Thursday asked the Ramgarh Deputy Commissi-oner to submit a report, saying that accountability must be fixed. Following a report, the ministry took action.

“We have suspended the Marketing Officer (MO) of the area and issued show-cause to the District Supply Officer. We have also written to the DC to issue show-cause notices to the Block Development Officer and Circle Officer,” said Department Secretary Amitabh Kaushal.

Kaushal said lapses were found primarily on two counts. “The man hailed from a PTG community, a declared priority group. So he should have been covered under NFSA, irrespective of whether he had an Aadhaar number. That is why the MO has been suspended and the DSO issued a show-cause notice,” he said.

“The second issue is that, we have already made it part of standard protocol that, in cases where there is prima facie allegation of death due to starvation, a post-mortem has to be conducted. In this case, there was ‘unnecessary application of mind’ by the BDO and CO for having it waived. Since they are officials under DC, the same has been asked to issue show-cause notices to them and take further action,” he added.

Asked about claims that Birhor was suffering from illness and villagers were helping him with food, Kaushal said: “It is quite possible that starvation was not the reason for death. But the fact was that he did not have ration card and was not getting subsidised food, which he should have.”

A fact-finding committee, led by Right to Food Campaign and other organisations, like National Alliance for People’s Movement, found that Birhor did not have any ration card and was not covered under NFSA. It also said that Birhor was seriously ill for 45 days and was taken to Mandu Community Health Centre by the gram pradhan. He was referred to RIMS in Ranchi, but he did not go there. Later, he paid Rs 3,000 to a local doctor for treatment but did not recover, the report said.

