‘Stripped and beaten for 4 hours’ inside school hostel, Dalit student recalls ordeal

On July 14, some students allegedly barged into the 16-year-old youth’s room while he was asleep, gagged him and dragged him to another room, where he was stripped and assaulted. (Image generates using AI)

A Dalit student in Jharkhand was hospitalised after allegedly being assaulted and subjected to threats of sexual assault for nearly four hours inside a government residential school hostel over allegations of stealing a mobile phone and money.

An FIR has been registered against six students, though no arrests have been made so far.

The incident has sparked protests against the school and hostel authorities. On July 14, some students allegedly barged into the 16-year-old youth’s room while he was asleep, gagged him and dragged him to another room, where he was stripped and assaulted.

“Three people hit me with belts while others filmed it. They then rubbed salt on the wounds and hit me again. They also threatened to sexually assault me,” he told The Indian Express.