After lynching Dalit man for ‘trying to meet woman’, villagers try to frame him for stealing tractor battery: Jharkhand Police

A 25-year-old Dalit man was allegedly lynched by residents of a village in Jharkhand’s Palamu district after he went to meet a woman with whom he was purportedly in a relationship, police said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Pawan Kumar and also known as Pawan Ram, was a resident of Murma village. He died after being assaulted at Teliyahi village, under Padwa police station limits, late on Saturday night.

Padwa police station in-charge Anchit Kumar told The Indian Express that police initially received information that a man had been caught while allegedly attempting to steal a tractor battery and was being beaten by locals. “When the information first came to the police station, it was about an attempt to steal a battery. Villagers had gathered and assaulted him. He was tied to the cot and was beaten brutally. He died on the way to the hospital,” Kumar said.