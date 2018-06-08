Jharkhand: CRPF personnel, ASI killed in Maoist encounter

The encounter between the forces and the Maoists broke out in Jamaro forest of Toramba area in Kuchai. (Express photo by Partha Paul. Jhargram/File) The encounter between the forces and the Maoists broke out in Jamaro forest of Toramba area in Kuchai. (Express photo by Partha Paul. Jhargram/File)

A CRPF commando from CoBRA battalion and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) were killed in a Maoist encounter in a forest, under Kuchai police station area of Seraikela Kharsawan district, on Thursday. Police said the encounter, which lasted for some time, has now ended and combing operations are underway in the area.

This was the first incident of a security official being killed in an encounter with Maoists in the state since April 2017, when two police personnel were killed in Mahuadang area of Simdega distric.Police said a joint team of the CoBRA 203rd battalion and the district police went on an anti-Maoist operation in the Dalbhanga-Arki area, Thursday.

The encounter between the forces and the Maoists broke out in Jamaro forest of Toramba area in Kuchai. While the CRPF personnel and the ASI were injured in the incident, the duo succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to a hospital in a chopper. Their bodies were later sent to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences on the chopper.

R K Mullik, Additional Directorate General of Police (Operations) said the CRPF personnel was identified as Utpal Raba, a resident of North Garo Hills in Meghalaya while the ASI was identified as Banwa Oraon, a resident of Khunti district who was posted at Kuchai police station.

Last year on April 9, two police personnel were killed in a Maoist encounter in Mahuadang area of Simdega district.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Police have recorded successes against the rebels in other areas. In Giridih, a joint police team destroyed four bunkers of the Maoists in Peertand area during an overnight operation. At least 1,078 cartridges, 200 metres codex wires, walkie-talkies, cooker bombs, pistols and gelatine were seized on the spot.

In Latehar district, a Maoist, who was carrying a reward of Rs five lakhs on his head, surrendered before Palamu Deputy Inspector General of Police Vipul Shukla. Birendra Ji was wanted in a total of 30 cases related to police encounters. Shukla said the Maoists are free to surrender but those refusing to do so would be either neutralised or arrested.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App