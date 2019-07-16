Jharkhand court grants bail to woman held for offensive post, tells her to donate Quran

A 19-year-old woman, who was recently arrested for sharing an offensive social media post targeting Muslims, has been granted bail by a local court in Jharkhand on the condition that she donate five copies of Quran to separate institutions in the city.

Advertising

The court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Manish Kumar Singh, after granting the conditional bail on Monday, asked Richa Bharti to submit one copy of the holy book to the local Anjuman Committee in the presence of police authorities, and four more copies to different libraries in the city, her advocate Rampravesh Singh told PTI.

The magistrate has also sought the receipt or the acknowledgment of the donation within a fortnight, he said.

Md Jamil Khan, a member of the Anjuman Committee, said it has welcomed the court verdict.

Advertising

“The committee, which looks after the health, education and welfare of the local people, has accepted the verdict whole-heartedly. The woman has been asked to donate copies of the Quran to the committee as well as school and college libraries,” he said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Asutosh Sekhar, when contacted, said the officers were studying the court order to understand the stipulations.

Bharti, a B.Com student at a local college, was arrested on July 12 after the Anjuman Committee filed a complaint against her at Pithora Police Station for sharing an objectionable post on Facebook, which reportedly hurt religious sentiments.

“We moved a petition in the court praying for bail. Yesterday, we got conditional bail with the ruling that she should donate one copy of the Quran Sharif to Anjuman Committee at Pithoria and four more to different libraries in the city,” the girl’s counsel said.

The judge has also directed the investigating officer in the case to be present when Bharti donates the holy book to the committee, he added.

Bharti’s parents, Prakash and Nilam Devi, said they were happy to have their daughter back.