Friday, June 22, 2018
Jharkhand cops to seek custody of Maoist couple

Police sources said that Pal’s surrender would have an impact on Maoist activities in the area. Of late, he was reported to have been lying low.

Written by Express News Service | Ranchi | Published: January 27, 2017 3:11:48 am
Jharkhand Police will initiate proceedings to seek custody of Maoist Ranjit Pal who, along with his wife, surrendered before West Bengal Police on Wednesday.

Pal, a member of the Bengal-Jharkhand-Orissa border committee of CPI (Maoist), is wanted in the murder of JMM leader and then East Singhbhum MP Sunil Mahato in 2007. That apart, he is wanted in at least 16 cases registered in different police station areas of East Singhbhum.

