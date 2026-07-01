Jharkhand: Cops suspended as man ‘dragged out of police car’, stabbed in brawl

The incident, which police said stemmed from an altercation that escalated under the influence of alcohol, has triggered demands for stricter action against both the accused and the cops present at the spot.

Written by: Shubham Tigga
1 min readRanchiJul 1, 2026 01:44 AM IST
amshedpur stabbing, Bistupur police station, Jharkhand police, Himanshu Singh, police suspension, bar attack Jamshedpur, police custody assault, Jamshedpur crime, officer-in-charge suspended, Jharkhand law and order, police negligenceThe SP said police intervened in the altercation and detained some of the people in a patrol vehicle, but after more people arrived, the victims were allegedly dragged out of the PCR vehicle and assaulted. (Source: File/ Representational)
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Four police personnel, including the officer-in-charge of Bistupur police station, were suspended Tuesday, and a political storm erupted after a man succumbed to injuries after an attack outside a bar in Jamshedpur. The victim and his friend were allegedly dragged out of a police vehicle and stabbed.

The incident, which police said stemmed from an altercation that escalated under the influence of alcohol, has triggered demands for stricter action against both the accused and the cops present at the spot.

The deceased was identified as Himanshu Singh. An FIR was lodged by his father, Arvind.

The SP said police intervened in the altercation and detained some of the people in a patrol vehicle, but after more people arrived, the victims were allegedly dragged out of the PCR vehicle and assaulted.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

 

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