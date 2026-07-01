Jharkhand: Cops suspended as man ‘dragged out of police car’, stabbed in brawl

The SP said police intervened in the altercation and detained some of the people in a patrol vehicle, but after more people arrived, the victims were allegedly dragged out of the PCR vehicle and assaulted. (Source: File/ Representational)

Four police personnel, including the officer-in-charge of Bistupur police station, were suspended Tuesday, and a political storm erupted after a man succumbed to injuries after an attack outside a bar in Jamshedpur. The victim and his friend were allegedly dragged out of a police vehicle and stabbed.

The incident, which police said stemmed from an altercation that escalated under the influence of alcohol, has triggered demands for stricter action against both the accused and the cops present at the spot.

The deceased was identified as Himanshu Singh. An FIR was lodged by his father, Arvind.

The SP said police intervened in the altercation and detained some of the people in a patrol vehicle, but after more people arrived, the victims were allegedly dragged out of the PCR vehicle and assaulted.