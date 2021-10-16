scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Jharkhand Congress leader found murdered at home

Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said that it is a case of murder and all possible angles are being investigated to ascertain the motive.

By: PTI | Ramgarh (jharkhand) |
Updated: October 16, 2021 4:43:48 pm
Congress MLA Amba Prasad visited the spot and said she would speak to Chief Minister Hemant Soren and demand a CID investigation into the murder. (Representational Image)

A 60-year-old Congress leader was found murdered and his wife critically injured at their residence in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Saturday, police said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that unidentified people entered the residence of former Congress district general secretary Kamlesh Narayan Sharma in Central Saunda Colony in Bhurkunda police outpost area through a window on Friday night and bludgeoned him to death with an iron rod and critically injured his wife Chanchala Sharma, an officer said.

The 55-year-old woman was rushed to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, where her condition is stated to be critical, he said.

Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said that it is a case of murder and all possible angles are being investigated to ascertain the motive.

Congress MLA Amba Prasad visited the spot and said she would speak to Chief Minister Hemant Soren and demand a CID investigation into the murder.

“I condemn the brutal murder and demand that the perpetrators be arrested at the earliest and given exemplary punishment,” she told reporters.

