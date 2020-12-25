Jharkhand: Congress MLAs meet CM Hemant Soren, first time after govt formation

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (File)

For the first time since the government’s formation in Jharkhand, Congress MLAs on Thursday met chief minister Hemant Soren to apprise him of problems they were facing.

A Congress MLA part of the meeting wishing anonymity said: “One of the major issues which was common among all MLAs was the manner of collection of electricity dues from the poor. The pandemic has already broken their backs, and people in various constituencies are feeling overburdened by the notices served by the electricity department on their dues. We just asked the CM to go a little slow.”

Power outages have been carried out by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) in various parts as they have pending dues to the tune of Rs 5600 crore. Recently, the Union Power Ministry wrote a letter to the Jharkhand government asking to pay the power supply dues DVC or else by agreement RBI would deduct Jharkhand State Government’s money in four equal installments. The state government is carrying out various measures to get the dues back from the people. Recently in a departmental review meeting, CM Soren had asked for self-reliance in electricity generation.

Another Congress MLA said that there was a problem with the Panchayat Elections due next month. They said that various works in the Panchayat would come to halt.

The discussion came in the light of a letter sent by Director, Panchayati Raj Aditya Ranjan to all Deputy Commissioners stating that due to COVID, the panchayat election could not be completed on time. “As a result for the future term the constitution of three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions is not possible,” The letter said after the end of the tenure the seats will be understood as empty and further directions will be given to them.

This has given a lot of uncertainty to various people in rural areas.

Another major issue was related to officers not listening to them. Another MLA said: “There will always be a problem between the political masters and the public servants. But we have apprised him that many officers are working as they used during the previous regime, which needs to be changed.”

The issue of minority rights in the state also cropped during the discussion and the illegal mining of sand in Dhanbad area. The JMM led government will announce its first year achievements on December 29.

