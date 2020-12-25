Jharkhand: Congress MLAs meet CM Hemant Soren, air grievances

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (File)

From collection of electricity dues that are becoming a burden on the poor to providing more jobs, and conducting panchayat elections on time, a majority of Congress MLAs met Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the first time since the government was formed in Jharkhand and apprised him of problems they face as public representatives.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government will announce its first year’s achievements on December 29.

Sources in the Congress Legislative Party said the party’s Jharkhand in-charge, R P N Singh, arranged the meeting.

An MLA who was part of the meeting said: “One major issue was the manner of collection of electricity dues from the poor. The Covid-19 pandemic has already broken their backs, and people in various constituencies are feeling overburdened by notices served by the electricity department on dues. We asked the CM to go a little slow on this.”

With pending dues running into nearly Rs 5,600 crore, the Damodar Valley Corporation is carrying out outages in various parts of the state. Recently, the Union Power Ministry wrote to the Jharkhand government and asked it to pay the dues to DVC, otherwise as per agreement the RBI would deduct Jharkhand’s money in four equal installments.

At a recent departmental review meeting, Soren had called for self-reliance in power generation.

Another Congress MLA said that there was a problem with the panchayat elections next month. The legislators said works in the panchayats would come to a halt. The discussion came on the back of a letter from Panchayati Raj director Aditya Ranjan to deputy commissioners, stating panchayat polls could not be completed on time due to the pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.