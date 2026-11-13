Minor accuses Jharkhand Congress MLA of sexual assault, forced abortion; FIR registered under POCSO

An FIR has been registered under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a Jharkhand Congress MLA following a complaint by a 14-year-old Adivasi girl alleging sexual assault at his residence in Ranchi. The complaint also includes allegations of physical assault, forced domestic labour and forced abortion.

According to the police, the complaint contains allegations of physical assault and rape against the MLA. In a complaint filed at Dhurwa Police Station, the minor girl said the MLA had brought her from her house on the promise of providing her an education.

She alleged that instead of being sent to school, she was made to do household work at the MLA’s residence.