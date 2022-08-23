scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Jharkhand Congress MLA Irfan Ansari arrested in Bengal says ‘victims of political conspiracy’

While speaking to The Indian Express over the phone from Kolkata, Jamtara legislator Irfan Ansari said, “One cannot topple a government with only Rs 40-50 lakh in cash”.

Kolkata: Three suspended Congress MLAs (L-R) Rajesh Kachchap, Irfan Ansari and Naman Bixal Kongari interact with media outside a jail, after Calcutta High Court granted them interim bail, in Kolkata, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (PTI)

Jamtara legislator Irfan Ansari, one of the three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand who were arrested after being found with Rs 49 lakh in cash in July, said Tuesday he and the two other legislators are ‘loyal Congress workers who are victims of political conspiracy’ and are being ‘framed by middlemen’.

The Howrah police had arrested Irfan Ansari, Khijri legislator Rajesh Kachhap, and Kolebira MLA Naman Bixal on July 30 with around Rs 48 lakh cash in the vehicle they were travelling in. The police had said they had received specific inputs on July 28 that a ‘huge amount of money’ was being transported in a car after which the MLAs were detained and later arrested.

They were charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating, and sedition under the Preventions of Corruption Act and Representations of People Act. All three MLAs are currently out on bail granted by the Calcutta High Court. They have been suspended by the Congress party, which alleged they were linked to attempts to destabilise the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand.

Political Pulse |Jharkhand Cong MLAs arrested in Bengal: A legatee, a first-time legislator & a ‘simple tribal leader’

While speaking to The Indian Express over the phone from Kolkata, Ansari said, “One cannot topple a government with only Rs 40-50 lakh in cash”.

On July 29, Bermo MLA Kumar Jaimangal, who is also known as Anup, had lodged a complaint with the police, saying he was offered Rs 10 crore to topple the government in Jharkhand and that he was being called to Kolkata to receive the money after which they were supposed to go to Guwahati to meet BJP leader and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Neither I have met nor spoken to Himanta Sarma. The government can check my call records. I have not even spoken to Anup in the last six months. So, how did I speak to him and Sarma?” asked Ansari.

He added: “We had gone to Guwahati to secure admissions for our children in boarding schools and also to meet Adivasi students who were stuck there in the rain.” However, when asked which boarding school or college he was referring to, he could not remember the name.

Narrating the sequence of events, Ansari said: “After we were stopped by the police in West Bengal, we were told that our Jharkhand government gave information to the Bengal government that we had Rs 10 crore with us, which was completely false. We asked them to check and they found Rs 48 lakh which belonged to all three of us.”

Advertisement

“Next morning, we were let off, but later midway we were again stopped stating that an MLA had filed an FIR against us. We were again brought to the police station and arrested based on the allegations levelled in the Jharkhand zero FIR,” he added.

Ansari said that the money found in the vehicle, which belongs to him, was supposed to be used to buy blankets, sari, dhotis, and football jerseys among other things. “I have two petrol pumps and have a business.”

“We have been wronged. We are loyal workers of the Congress party. We are in minority: MLA Bixal is a Christian adivasi; MLA Kacchap is an Adivasi Sarna… We have core voters of Congress,” he added.

Advertisement

Ansari said the entire episode has taken a toll on their families. He said his mother suffered a ‘heart attack’ and another MLA’s father suffered a ‘brain haemorrhage’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

“We want to meet the Congress leadership in Delhi and tell them that we are loyal Congress workers and we also want to meet the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and who gave her government false information that we Rs 10 crore with us…Who will be answerable to us on the charges levelled against us and sufferings that our families had to endure,” said Ansari.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 11:48:21 am
Next Story

When Sonali Phogat called Rubina Dilaik fake, confessed that she had a crush on Aly Goni in Bigg Boss 14

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

With 'jan chaupals' across Delhi, BJP to take on AAP over liquor policy

With 'jan chaupals' across Delhi, BJP to take on AAP over liquor policy

Two killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Nowshera

Two killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Nowshera

Express Research | The lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Express Research | The lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village
After Bilkis convicts' release

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

What Deverakonda did to get a fighter's body: 'He's in the best shape of his life'
Prep for Liger

What Deverakonda did to get a fighter's body: 'He's in the best shape of his life'

Terror charge on Imran and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan, explained

Terror charge on Imran and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan, explained

Android 13 on Google Pixel 6a: Here's what will change

Android 13 on Google Pixel 6a: Here's what will change

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement