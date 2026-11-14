Jharkhand Congress MLA booked for rape after 14-yr-old girl alleges assault, forced abortion

An FIR has been registered under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a Congress MLA following a complaint by a 14-year-old Adivasi girl alleging sexual assault at his residence in Ranchi. The complaint also includes allegations of physical assault, forced domestic labour and forced abortion.

According to the police, the complaint contains allegations of physical assault and rape against the MLA. In a complaint filed at Dhurwa Police Station, the minor girl said the MLA had brought her from her house on the promise of providing her education. She alleged that instead of being sent to school, she was made to do household work at the MLA’s residence.

In her complaint, the minor alleged that she was sexually assaulted on August 5, threatened into silence and forced to abort her pregnancy. The MLA has denied the allegations, calling them a conspiracy by former Congress leaders “working with the Opposition”.

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He said the matter had reached senior Congress leaders and that he had been asked to cooperate with the investigation.

“Let the investigation begin. I will cooperate. The truth will come out,” he said, adding that party leaders and workers had extended their support to him. But the allegations have sparked a row, with BJP state president Aditya Sahu demanding the immediate arrest of the MLA. Sahu also alleged that the girl’s family had accused the MLA’s relatives of assault, abuse, and physical and mental harassment.

Questioning the silence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sahu asked whether the party would take action against its MLA. He also questioned whether the ruling alliance would protect its political ally or ensure justice for the girl. “BJP would launch a statewide agitation if the MLA is not arrested immediately and the girl is not provided security,” he warned.

Congress spokesperson

Rakesh Sinha told The Indian Express that an FIR alone could not establish the allegations and that a conspiracy could not be ruled out. However, he said the matter was “sensitive, and the party would wait for the investigation”.

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Asked whether the party would discuss the matter, Sinha said that, due to Chhath Puja, which is the biggest and most important festival, no meeting was likely over the next two days. If anything adverse emerged against the MLA, he could be expelled from the party, he said.