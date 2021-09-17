Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur: ‘Work done by govt not reaching masses’

Days after taking over as Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee president, Rajesh Thakur has laid out a plan to revamp the rift-riddled state unit and take stock of the work being done by Congress ministers.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Thakur has said his priority will be to promote the work done by the state government — Congress is part of the ruling alliance with the JMM.

“Somewhere, the government has not been able to percolate its work to the masses. Some of the key portfolios, like Rural Development, Food, Finance and Health are with Congress and in the days to come, we will do an analysis of their work and tell ground level workers to propagate it to the masses…More importantly, is there work being done as promised in the manifesto or not? The leadership in Delhi too will know the work done in the state,” said Thakur.

Thakur, 48, does not have a political lineage and has not contested an election so far. “Despite this, the leadership experimented with me and I will work hard to make Congress a force to reckon with in the state,” he said.

However, the biggest challenge facing Thakur is party infighting. JPCC was hit by internal bickering after the 2019 Lok Sabha debacle with many leaders openly criticising former JPCC chief Ajoy Kumar.

In February a confrontation erupted in the Congress Office in Ranchi between two factions sparking a fresh debate on unity among workers.

Speaking on these challenges, Thakur said: “There is a vision that is in sync with the party and when the members will see that I have kept myself away from favoritism, they will be glued towards the party, and not personalities. I just need to set a trend and execute it well.”

He hopes to give direction to the party workers and boost coordination with JMM through a 20-point programme that the government is expected to launch shortly. “Through this, we will give the workers some sort of purpose. This will also help us maintain some coordination with the JMM government as well,” he said.