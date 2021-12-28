Jharkhand CM slams BJP, defends anti-lynching law

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said his government was forced to enact anti-mob lynching legislation after the “Ravana” party came to power at the Centre, “ruining the social fabric” of the country.

The BJP, meanwhile, alleged that Soren is heading a corrupt government and the “unconstitutional” anti-mob lynching law was passed in the Assembly in haste, and it is the culmination of the ruling dispensation’s appeasement policies, PTI reported.

Addressing a journalist at his residence two days before his government completes two years, Soren said the Centre’s decision to raise the legal age of marriage for women is a “political” move. He also said his government may conduct caste-based census in the state.

On BJP’s claim that his government is appeasing a community, Soren said: “I saw in a report that people were taking an oath to make India a Hindu Rashtra… What is this? Humne kaun se masjid bana diye namaz padhne ke liye (did we build any mosques for offering namaaz). They (BJP) are confusing people…”