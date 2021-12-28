scorecardresearch
Monday, December 27, 2021
Jharkhand CM slams BJP, defends anti-lynching law

The BJP alleged that Soren is heading a corrupt government and the “unconstitutional” anti-mob lynching law was passed in the Assembly in haste, and it is the culmination of the ruling dispensation's appeasement policies, PTI reported.

By: Express News Service | Ranchi |
December 28, 2021 4:20:00 am
Hemant Soren, Hemant Soren news, Jharkhand news, Jharkhand government, Jharkhand sports scheme, Saraikela-Kharsawan, West Singhbhum, Khunti, Gumla and Simdega, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsJharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (File)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said his government was forced to enact anti-mob lynching legislation after the “Ravana” party came to power at the Centre, “ruining the social fabric” of the country.

Addressing a journalist at his residence two days before his government completes two years, Soren said the Centre’s decision to raise the legal age of marriage for women is a “political” move. He also said his government may conduct caste-based census in the state.

On BJP’s claim that his government is appeasing a community, Soren said: “I saw in a report that people were taking an oath to make India a Hindu Rashtra… What is this? Humne kaun se masjid bana diye namaz padhne ke liye (did we build any mosques for offering namaaz). They (BJP) are confusing people…”

