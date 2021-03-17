Jharkhand CM rewards 27 athletes with appointment letters for government jobs

"Since the day we came into office, we were committed to changing this scenario,” Soren said after handing out the appointment letters. (File Photo)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday handed appointment letters to 27 male and female athletes, who were selected by the sports department based on their performance records across different competitive events at national and international levels.

As per the government, the appointments follow the selection of 40 such players representing a range of sporting disciplines.

One of the chosen athletes was given the appointment letter on the day the present government completed a year.

“Of the remaining 39 players, three have been selected for Group B Jobs under the direct appointment scheme, while 36 players have been given direct appointment as constables in the Home Department of Jharkhand,” stated a release by the chief minister’s secretariat.

“Our players have been performing well across different sports events at national and international levels but have long been deprived of due rewards by the government. Since the day we came into office, we were committed to changing this scenario,” Soren said after handing out the appointment letters.