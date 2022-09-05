‘Opp has destroyed democracy’: Jharkhand CM Soren seeks to prove majority in Assembly

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren sought to prove majority in the state Assembly on Monday.

Speaking at the Assembly, Soren stated, “Opposition has destroyed democracy. BJP speaks about buying MLAs. Today, we will show our strength in the House.”

Hitting back, BJP’s Neelkanth Munda said, “Jharkhand’s people believe that the government is in fear. No one from the Opposition, Judiciary or the Governor have asked for a trust vote, then why this fear? The proposal shows the government doesn’t trust its MLAs.”

Soren is faced with uncertainty over his continuance as chief minister. On August 25, holding Soren guilty of misusing his position by allotting a stone mining lease to himself last year, the EC, in its opinion shared with Governor Ramesh Bais, recommended his disqualification as MLA under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. However, the Governor is yet to officially communicate his order on the issue.