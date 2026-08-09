Jharkhand student protest: CM Hemant Soren says vested interests trying to disrupt democracy

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Sunday pledged that students will get justice with transparency and warned 'people with vested interest' of 'misguiding youth' (ANI Screengrab/File)

As Jharkhand student protests continued for over two weeks, Chief Minister Hemant Soren reiterated his promise to deliver justice to youths agitating alleged irregularities in recruitment exams while asserting that dialogue, not batons, can solve all problems at home. Soren on Sunday alleged that vested interests were working at full force to disrupt democracy in the state, he said the students’ stir should not be politicised and warned those harbouring political ambitions against misguiding youths.

Soren said the youths’ concern was his concern and those involved in exam irregularities will face strict action. Sixth round of talks between the government and the agitators is being held at the state guest house in Ranchi.