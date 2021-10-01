Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren asks officers to promptly deliver basic services to vulnerable people

Chief Minister Hemant Soren Thursday held a review meeting with the district commissioners (Dcs) and other state officials in which he directed officers to promptly deliver “basic services” like ration and pensions to the vulnerable.

During the meeting, the labour department informed Soren that it had registered 2.61 lakh labourers working in the unorganised sectors in a bid to target them for social security schemes. The mines department told the CM that they were working to stop illegal mining. On the district mineral fund, the department said that in the last six years, Rs 7,693 crore have been collected of which Rs 3,120 crore has been spent for various schemes and that the remaining fund will be used to “tackle” Covid-related issues.

During the land and revenue department review, Soren said that Rs 1,200 crore has been lying in the banks as land acquisition compensation which needs to be given to the owners which the deputy commissioners should do at the earliest as many people are facing many difficulties.

Soren also said that kisan credit cards will be given to all farmers by March next year. Regarding the MGNREGA schemes, he told the officers to engage old, widows and helpless people for plantation purposes.

Jharkhand Police’s DGP Neeraj Sinha informed the CM during the review meeting that in the last three years, 372 cases under NDPS Act have been registered in which the police have arrested 576 people across the state.