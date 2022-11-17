scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren calls claims against him in illegal mining case a ‘conspiracy to destabilise government’

Addressing the press ahead of his appearance, Soren denied the allegations against him and called it a “conspiracy”.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Expected to appear for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Ranchi on Thursday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren alleged that the claims against him in the illegal mining case are a “conspiracy to destabilise the government”.

Also read |Trials, tribulations & triumphs of Hemant Soren, Jharkhand’s youngest CM

“This is beyond my understanding how the Rs 1,000 crore illegal mining figures were reached. The allegations are not possible at all. I am in a constitutional post, and the way the summons are being issued, it seems politicians will leave the country… This is a conspiracy,” he said during a press conference on Thursday morning, accusing his political “rivals” of “conspiring to topple the government”. He further stated that such allegations create uncertainty in the state.

While addressing the media, the Jharkhand Chief Minister rebutted each of the Enforcement Directorate’s allegations in the illegal mining case. “For it to happen, 8 crore metric tons of stones need to be mined, which is four times the legally mined quantity,” he said. He further pointed out that 20,000 trains and 33 lakh trucks would be required to carry out something of this scale. ” It is basically not possible.”

Sources told The Indian Express that Soren is likely to go to the ED office alone, while coalition MLAs stay at the CM’s official residence. A ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally is also being planned and workers are gathering at Morabadi in Ranchi. In the run-up to his appearance before the ED, Soren has been rallying forces. On Thursday, BJP MLA from Gandey, Jayprakash Verma, joined the JMM. Soren said the ‘Moolvasis‘ and ‘Adivasis‘ have to unite, and that earlier governments did not care about “jal, jungle, and jameen“.

Also read |As Hemant Soren issue hangs, a look at ‘office of profit’

Alleging that his post was not being taken into account, the Jharkhand Chief Minister said: “I’m a CM and the manner in which summoning is being done makes it look like we’re people who flee the country.” Soren said that he had written a letted to the ED, inviting an “honest attempt by the agency” as he is “committed to ending illegal mining” in the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC

 

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 11:29:52 am
Next Story

NASA blazes a path back to the moon with Artemis rocket launch

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement