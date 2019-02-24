Jharkhand CM gives certificates to some farmers after Modi launches PM-Kisan scheme

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Sunday handed over certificates to some farmers who have received the first instalment of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Gorakhpur.

Shakuntala Devi of Ranchi, Abbas Ansari of Lohardaga, Ambika Sahu of Simdega, Bhanu Devi from Ramgarh, and a few others received the first instalment, an official release said here.

The farmers, who received SMSs from the Prime Minister after receiving the money into their accounts, through direct benefit transfer (DBT), read out Modi’s message, it said.

Following the launch of PM-Kisan, more than five lakh farmers from Jharkhand received the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each in their accounts, the release said, adding, the farmers would receive a total of Rs 6,000 in three instalments.

In the interim Budget 2019-20, the central government had announced the PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.

Addressing a function organised at Ormanjhi here Das said that a total 22.76 lakh farmers from Jharkhand could get the benefit under the PM-Kisan scheme.

The chief minister also said if the farmers set up cooperative societies, the state government will provide 70 per cent subsidy to them for procuring agriculture tools.