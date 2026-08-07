Jharkhand protester leading hunger strike hospitalised; talks with government stall

‘Rahul Kranti was fine last night, but felt unwell this morning. He had been drinking only water throughout’

Written by: Shubham Tigga
3 min readRanchiUpdated: Aug 7, 2026 03:29 PM IST
Students and aspirants hold placards and stage an indefinite protest against the Jharkhand Government regarding the irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), at Jaipal Singh StadiumStudents and aspirants hold placards and stage an indefinite protest against the Jharkhand Government regarding the irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), at Jaipal Singh Stadium (PTI Photo)
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One of the protesters on an indefinite hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand civil services examination has been taken to hospital after his health deteriorated, protest organisers said. This comes as talks between the Jharkhand government and protesters remain stalled.

Binay Mehta of the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch, which is spearheading the protests, said Rahul Kranti was taken to Ranchi district hospital around 9 am Friday. He was one of seven people on hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium — the site of the growing protests against the irregularities.

He was one of seven people on hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium — the site of the growing protests against the irregularities. Rahul Kranti was one of seven people on hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. (Special Arrangement)

“Rahul Kranti has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the last four days. He was fine last night, but felt unwell this morning. He had been drinking only water throughout,” Mehta said, adding that he is currently receiving treatment in the hospital’s emergency ward.

This comes at a time of highly anticipated talks between the Jharkhand government and protesters. On Thursday, the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch announced a delegation comprising eight students, two members of the media and one lawyer to lead the negotiations.

However, on Friday, another platform, the JPSC-JSSC Abhyarthi Nyay Manch — the front under which Devendra Mahato is on an indefinite hunger strike — announced a separate seven-member delegation for talks.

Amid the competing claims, the government had not yet responded or announced when talks would be held, organisers said.

The controversy began soon after the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) declared the preliminary examination results of the 14th Combined Civil Services Examination earlier this month. The Commission shortlisted 2,204 candidates for the Main examination against 103 vacancies, but allegations of irregularities began soon after. Around 3.5 lakh people took the exam.

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At the heart of the protests, which come against the backdrop of developments at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, are allegations of paper leaks in the exam. They have since swelled into a wider movement for sweeping reforms in Jharkhand’s recruitment and education system, long rife with allegations of irregularities.

At least 19 people have been arrested, with Chief Minister Hemant Soren saying they stand with the youth and announcing a panel to lead talks with the protesters.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

 

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