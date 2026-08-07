Jharkhand protester leading hunger strike hospitalised; talks with government stall

Students and aspirants hold placards and stage an indefinite protest against the Jharkhand Government regarding the irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), at Jaipal Singh Stadium (PTI Photo)

One of the protesters on an indefinite hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand civil services examination has been taken to hospital after his health deteriorated, protest organisers said. This comes as talks between the Jharkhand government and protesters remain stalled.

Binay Mehta of the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch, which is spearheading the protests, said Rahul Kranti was taken to Ranchi district hospital around 9 am Friday. He was one of seven people on hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium — the site of the growing protests against the irregularities.

Rahul Kranti was one of seven people on hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. (Special Arrangement) Rahul Kranti was one of seven people on hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. (Special Arrangement)

“Rahul Kranti has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the last four days. He was fine last night, but felt unwell this morning. He had been drinking only water throughout,” Mehta said, adding that he is currently receiving treatment in the hospital’s emergency ward.