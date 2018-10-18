Jharkhand CID seeks CBI probe into ‘FCRA violations by Christian NGOs’

NGOs under the scanner were found to have allegedly violated several regulations, according to reliable sources. NGOs under the scanner were found to have allegedly violated several regulations, according to reliable sources.

The Jharkhand CID has written to the state authorities recommending a CBI probe into alleged violations of the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act, 2010 by several NGOs. The CID is probing 88 NGOs, most of them Christian missionary-backed, and inquiry into the dealings of at least 10 has been completed, officials sources said. The alleged violations in these 10 cases have crossed Rs 1 crore, they said.

The probe was initiated after the role of Missionaries of Charity shelter homes in the alleged sale of children came to light in July.

Jharkhand police spokesperson and ADG (Operations) R K Mallick said, “A recommendation has been made to have the dealings of all the 88 NGOs/institutions enquired by an agency like CBI… violations of regulations are to the tune of Rs 1 crore… only a central agency like CBI can probe it. The ongoing inquiry, at this stage, has prima facie revealed violations to the range of a few crores…”

Mallick said the recommendation is to get all the 88 NGOs investigated by the CBI as per rules.

NGOs under the scanner were found to have allegedly violated several regulations, according to reliable sources. They said there was evidence to suggest that some of the organisations may have been involved in proselytisation.

“In one case, the NGO had not filed its income tax returns since 2016-17. The amount received is in crores. In another, the FCRA accounts have been mixed with the domestic accounts,” said a senior police officer.

In some of the cases, the NGOs allegedly had not informed the government when they invited a foreign guest to India, as the FCRA suggests.

“There was at least one case where the bye-laws of the NGO concerned talked about doing things without any discrimination regarding religion, caste, gender etc, but had made it mandatory for the girls living in its care to carry the Holy Bible. This indicates that there could be tendency towards proselytisation,” the officer said.

In a few cases, the details of the transactions were allegedly not made public on the website when the amount crossed over Rs 1 crore. In some cases, cash transactions worth over Rs 20,000 were allegedly made in cash while the regulations provided for transactions of this amount through cheques and drafts.

The Archdiocese of Ranchi, under whose jurisdiction many of these NGOs are, could not be reached for comment despite several phone calls by The Indian Express.

The DGP had earlier written to the Home Secretary for a CBI probe into the role of Nirmal Hriday shelter home in the alleged sale of children. However, a detailed inquiry of 88 such institutions which were accepting foreign funds was ordered.

