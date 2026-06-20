Jharkhand child trafficking case that put Missionaries of Charity under scrutiny ends in acquittal

A Ranchi court has acquitted Missionaries of Charity nun Sister Concilia and worker Anima Indwar in a high-profile child trafficking case. (Representational)

Eight years after their arrest in a child trafficking case that drew national attention, a Ranchi court earlier this week acquitted two Adivasi women, including a nun associated with the Kolkata-based Missionaries of Charity (MoC).

Sister Concilia Baxla and Anima Indwar were arrested in 2018 after the state-run Child Welfare Committee (CWC) alleged that a newborn born to an unwed mother had been sold to a couple from Uttar Pradesh through a shelter home run by the Mother Teresa-founded congregation.

Their acquittal on June 18 ended a prolonged legal battle that, according to the defence, left deep psychological scars on both women.