Jharkhand: Child panel official, husband named in abuse charge FIR

An FIR has been registered against an official of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of a Jharkhand district and her husband following allegations of sexual abuse and torture of two inmates of a children’s home run by an NGO, police said on Thursday. The CWC official’s husband holds a senior position in the children’s home.

The police said the two minors alleged in their complaint that the abuse had been taking place since the past four years. Following the complaint, the FIR against the CWC official, her husband, the warden of the children’s home and another person was registered on June 6. No arrest has been made yet.

Senior Superintendent of Police M Tamil Vanan said the FIR was lodged under provisions of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and IPC. Asked why the accused have not been arrested yet, Vanan said: “In POCSO cases, we arrest the main accused [the CWC official’s husband in this case] but he was not at home. We are collecting evidence against his wife… and others and when we get enough evidence we will arrest them too. As of now it seems that they are hiding somewhere.”

Vanan said apart from the criminal investigation, the district administration is conducting an inquiry. “The administration is looking at the lapses and utilisation of funds and also the culpability of the CWC official among others in not conveying the matter to the police or administration in case they knew about the assault.”

The FIR comes two months after the CWC official wrote to senior police officers, pulling up the district police for keeping the CWC members in the dark on key cases. She complained that the police “did not follow” the Juvenile Justice and POCSO Acts “faithfully”.

CWCs are designated by law as final district-level authorities for care, protection, treatment, development and rehabilitation of “children in need of care and protection”.