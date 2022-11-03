‘Why the questioning… just arrest me’: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on ED summon

A day after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren asked the central probe agency to just arrest him if he had committed such a huge crime.

“If I’ve committed a crime that big, come and arrest me. Why the questioning?” the Jharkhand CM said on the day he was supposed to appear before the ED.

The ED had summoned Soren, asking him to appear today before its Ranchi-based office for questioning in connection with the illegal mining case.

“The CM has been asked to appear before the Investigating Officer in Ranchi on Thursday for questioning. Some facts have been revealed during our investigations against his aide Pankaj Mishra which need to be verified,” an ED official said.

Soren said that the ED was summoning him on a day when he already had a programme in Chhattisgarh. He added that the agency is scared of Jharkhandis and questioned the security near the ED office in Ranchi.

Earlier, Soren, while responding to the summons at the second phase of Sarkar Aapke Dwar delivery scheme in Sahibganj, had said: “I do not fear the ED.”

Sources in the CMO said the Chief Minister is supposed to visit Raipur for an Adivasi Nritya Mahotsav Thursday.