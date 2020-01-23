Jharkhand: Three held for killing seven over Pathalgadi in West Singhbhum

Pathalgadis erect a stone plaque or signboard outside the village, declaring it sovereign territory and prohibiting entry of outsiders. Pathalgadis erect a stone plaque or signboard outside the village, declaring it sovereign territory and prohibiting entry of outsiders.

The Jharkhand police on Thursday morning arrested three people in connection with the killing of seven people in West Singhbhum district over the Pathalgadi self-rule movement.

The incident took place on Sunday in which seven people were taken hostage and later killed, allegedly by armed supporters of the Pathalgadi self-rule movement. The bodies of all seven — who were in their mid-20s and early 30s — were retrieved only three days after the incident. The killings were said to be a fallout of an old rivalry between supporters of the Pathalgadi movement and those against it.

Confirming the decapitation of the abducted seven, DGP K N Choubey had said: “The Pathalgadi issue can be a polarisation landscape of the village, but whether the murder happened due to Pathalgadi needs to be investigated. There are hidden reasons, apparent reasons and can be a combination of reasons. An SIT has been formed to look into the matter.” No arrest has been made so far.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered a SIT investigation into the murders and said “Law is above all and the guilty will not be spared. The police is investigating the matter.”

Pathalgadi is a decades-old tribal protest which seeks autonomy for gram sabhas. It rejects the law of the land as well as government rights over their forests and rivers. As part of the movement, Pathalgadis erect a stone plaque or signboard outside the village, declaring it sovereign territory and prohibiting entry of outsiders.

