Jharkhand cable car accident: 10 more tourists rescued, CM Soren announces probe

Indian Air Force choppers rescued 10 of the 15 tourists who remained trapped in cable cars over the Trikut Hills in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district for more than 40 hours following a technical snag, officials said. The rescue operations had been briefly halted late evening on Monday.

#WATCH | IAF recommenced rescue operations at Deoghar ropeway in Jharkhand, early this morning. (Video source: IAF Twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/XstP7ESWAE — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday announced a high-level probe into the incident, which caused over 50 people to remain stuck mid-air, and said the administration was keeping a close watch on the rescue operations.

Altogether, 50 people have been rescued so far from the cable cars after a malfunction on the 770-m ropeway to the Trikut Hills, a popular tourist spot; while two died, including a person who fell during the rescue attempt on Monday, officials said. Twelve people who sustained injuries are being treated in hospitals, they added.

A woman had earlier succumbed to injuries sustained inside a cable car that “swung wildly” during the accident, officials and eyewitnesses said. Many of the tourists who were stranded had to go without food or water as rescuers could not access their cable cars.

The rescue operation is primarily being conducted by the Indian Air Force with assistance from the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the district administration.