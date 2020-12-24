Jharkhand: Cabinet nod to loan waiver for 9 lakh farmers

According to government data, the state has 12.93 lakh farmers who have farm loans dues amounting to Rs 5,800 crore. (Representational)

THE JHARKHAND Cabinet on Wednesday approved a loan waiver of up to Rs 50,000 for 9.07 lakh farmers and earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for the purpose.

After the meeting, state Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh said, “A total of 7.83 lakh farmers’ full farm loans will be waived, and the remaining farmers will get a relief of Rs 50,000 with the total Rs 2,000 crore amount.”

According to government data, the state has 12.93 lakh farmers who have farm loans dues amounting to Rs 5,800 crore.

The Cabinet also approved replacement of PM Kisan Bima Yojna with the state’s own Fasal Rahat Yojna and earmarked Rs 100 crore for this scheme. Cabinet Secretary Ajoy Kumar said: “From now on, no insurance company will roped in for this scheme. The state government will give money to farmers directly in case of crop damage.”

The Cabinet also approved an amendment to Jharkhand Regional Development Authority under the Urban Development Department. It decided that from now on the government will not acquire any land, rather it will have a land pooling policy. “The land pooling policy is based on the Telangana model… Now in urban areas there won’t be any land acquisition by the government and after land pooling a part of developed land will be returned proportionately to the original owners,” a source said.

The Cabinet also gave nod for contracting “able and experienced manufacturer” for supply of Take Home Ration for Anganwadis under Integrated Child Development Scheme. During the previous Raghubar Das government’s regime, private companies’ involvement in supply of Take Home Ration was cancelled and it was given to Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society—under Rural Development Department — who later trained SHGs for this.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd