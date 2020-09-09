Jharkhand cabinet nod for urban job guarantee scheme

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. (File Photo)

The Jharkhand cabinet on Tuesday approved the Mukhyamantri Shramik Yojana — a job guarantee scheme under which urban workers will demand 100 days of work.

The wages under the scheme are likely to be at least 40 per cent higher than the Rs 194 a day under the MGNREGA programme in the state. Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said, “(The scheme) has been approved by the cabinet and will be notified soon. It is like urban NREGA. However, the minimum wages will be wages for a day’s work.” The minimum wage per day in Jharkhand ranges from Rs 274.81 to Rs 438.39, based on skill.

