Toggle Menu
6 dead, 43 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jharkhandhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jharkhand-bus-road-accident-dead-injured-5798123/

6 dead, 43 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jharkhand

The bus was heading to Garhwa, about 140 km from state capital Ranchi, from Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh

Jammu: Five people killed, over 30 injured in three separate road accidents
The accident took place around 3.30 am, police said. 

At least six people were killed and 43 injured on Tuesday when a bus fell into a gorge at Anuraj Ghati in Garhwa district, police said.

The accident took place around 3.30 am, they said.

CRPF jawans recovered the bodies of six people and rescued 43 passengers by entering the ill-fated bus through the windows, Superintendent of Police Shivani Tiwari told PTI.

While three of the injured were referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, the rest were admitted to a local hospital, the SP said.

The bus was heading to Garhwa, about 140 km from state capital Ranchi, from Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh, she said

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Express Daily Briefing: TMC leaders face demands for refund of ‘cut money’, PM Modi likely to speak in Parliament, and more
2 Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: PM Modi likely to address House today
3 ‘He was our leader…police officials, politicians and bureaucrats listened to him’: Dera followers remember Bittu