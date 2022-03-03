Focus on capital expenditure and social sector in Jharkhand’s ‘consultative’ budget

The Jharkhand government on Thursday presented a Rs 1.01 lakh crore budget for the next fiscal with a focus on capital expenditure for boosting infrastructure-led growth as well as on the social sector. The revenue receipt is estimated at Rs 83,025.16 crore and the revenue expenditure at Rs 76,273.30 crore.

Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon, who presented the budget in the Assembly, later told reporters that for the development of the state, the government had increased the capital expenditure (capex) by around 59 per cent to Rs 24,827 crore when compared with the last budget. The revised estimates of the capex in 2022 was Rs15,843.92 crore. In percentage terms, from around 16 per cent of the total budget, the capex (BE) has increased to around 24.8 per cent of the total budget.

In the social sector, Oraon said that the outlay is of Rs 37,313 crore, up from Rs 23,003.16 crore last year.

Oraon also announced schemes such as the Guruji Credit Card Scheme to fund higher education. Students will be given loans of Rs10-20 lakh without collateral and on a “nominal interest rate”. Another major announcement was monthly one kilogram of pulses to 64 lakh families at Rs 1, in an effort to alleviate malnutrition. The government also announced that five lakh beneficiaries would be added the to Jharkhand State Food Security Scheme, taking the total to 20 lakh, over and above the allocations under the National Food Security Act.

Oraon said, “This is a consultative budget. Development economist Jean Dreze had suggested we include pulses, and we will give one kilogram of pulses to 64 lakh families for Rs1.”

He also announced that from the next fiscal, the scholarship scheme to study abroad will be extended to scheduled caste, other backward caste and minority communities. The first group of beneficiaries from the scheduled tribe community was sent to the UK for higher studies last year.

Other announcements include

#The government will buy cow dung from farmers and convert it into biogas and manure.

#In two blocks of Dumka (Shibu Soren’s Lok Sabha constituency), Rs 1,204 crore for irrigation projects.

# PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries will get Rs 50,000 from the state government for an additional room; Rs 500 crore has been budgeted for this scheme.

# Remedial classes for students readmitted to school at the cost of Rs 40 crore.

#100 units of free electricity to every household in the state.

#Thirty-three new degree colleges/women’s colleges.